PM: True public-private partnership in infra creation with Gati Shakti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on the private sector to partner with the government in infrastructure development under the PM Gati Shakti aimed at coordinated development of infrastructure with a view to lower logistics costs in line with developed countries.

He also encouraged the private sector to use data available on the Gati Shakti portal, which offers 400 layers of geospatial data including information on existing and planned infrastructure, forest land, and industrial estates.

“The Gati Shakti will ensure true public-private partnership in infrastructure creation from planning to development and utilisation stage,” he said, speaking at a webinar on PM Gati Shakti with industry, calling on both the government and private sectors to stress on the use of modern technology in infrastructure projects.

Modi noted Gati Shakti would lead to optimum utilisation of resources through complete information of infrastructure projects for stakeholders.