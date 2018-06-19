PM Narendra Modi to interect with farmers tomorrow

“People will also be able to interact with the Prime Minister through ‘Narendra Modi App’,” a statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office said on Tuesday.(Source: PMO/Twitter) “People will also be able to interact with the Prime Minister through ‘Narendra Modi App’,” a statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office said on Tuesday.(Source: PMO/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with farmers on Wednesday via video conference to flag his government’s major schemes aimed at boosting their income, and also address farm sector issues.

The interaction with farmers will be the sixth such interaction, that began on the eve of Modi government completing four years in office.

“The interaction will provide an opportunity to hear directly from the farmers. Initiatives related to doubling farmers’ income will also be discussed,” a statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office said on Tuesday. The interaction will be broadcast directly by Krishi Vigyan Kendra’s, Common Service Centers (CSC), Doordarshan, DD Kissan and Aakashvaani from all over the country, it said.

“People will also be able to interact with the Prime Minister through ‘Narendra Modi App’,” the statement said. In the previous interactions, the Prime Minister had heard beneficiaries of free cooking gas (LPG) scheme, financial inclusion initiative, start-up enterpreneurs, health scheme and Digitial India.

