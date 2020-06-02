Growth will be back: PM Modi at CII Annual Session 2020

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo) PM Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Annual Session 2020- “Getting Growth Back” and assured India Inc that growth in the economy will return soon.

Addressing the event through a video conference, the prime minister said that with ‘unlock phase-1’ India has already begun getting its growth back.

“While it true that coronavirus has slowed down our growth, India has now left the lockdown behind and has entered unlock phase 1. So in a way, we have already started getting our growth back. I have confidence in India’s capabilities, crisis management,” Modi said in his speech.

The prime minister said that we have to take tough steps to fight coronavirus and simultaneously take steps to take care of the economy. He said that strengthening the economy is one of the top priorities alongside fighting coronavirus. He said that the government has taken decisions that will help the country in the long run.

More to follow

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd