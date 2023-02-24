PM Modi in post-Budget webinar: New revolution taking place, cooperative movement spreading throughout India

A new revolution is taking place in the cooperative sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday while addressing a post-Budget webinar on ‘Agriculture and Cooperatives’, and added that the movement, which was only limited to a few states earlier, is spreading all over the country.

“Number of agri-startups has increased from negligible in 2014 to over 3,000 now,” the Prime Minister said.

Addressing the webinar with stakeholders of agriculture and cooperative sectors, PM Modi said, “Like previous 8-9 years, this year’s Union Budget has also given a lot of importance to agriculture.”

“This year’s Budget focuses on agri-tech, creating funding avenues for entrepreneurs in the agriculture sector.”

“Before we came to power in 2014, the Budget for the agriculture sector was less than Rs 25,000 crore. Today, the country’s agriculture Budget is more than Rs 1.25 lakh crore,” he said.

In the Union Budget, which was this year presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on February 1, the government has allotted Rs 1.25 lakh crore for the agriculture sector for FY 2023–24. The allocation for the same was at Rs 1.33 lakh crore in the Union Budget 2022–23.

The PM also said that the government is working on mission mode to increase the production of oil seeds and pulses to reduce import dependence.”

This was the second webinar addressed by PM Modi. On Thursday, the PM spoke on the topic of green growth. The prime minister will address 12 post-budget webinars till March 11.