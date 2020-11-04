PM Modi to meet biz leaders tomorrow to pitch India investments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: Twitter/@BJP4India)

In a bid to push investments in the country, alongside the opening up of the economy and a sharp rebound on various economic parameters over the last couple of months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a Virtual Global Investor Roundtable with leaders of top Pension and Sovereign Wealth Funds and domestic business leaders on Thursday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, financial sector regulators and top government officials will also be present in the meeting.

While the Roundtable meeting will be attended by CEOs and CIOs of 20 of the world’s largest pension and sovereign wealth funds with total Assets Under Management of about $6 trillion, Indian business leaders including Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Deepak Parekh, Nandan Nilekani, Uday Kotak and Dilip Shanghvi are expected to attend the meeting.

As per a release, VGIR 2020 will focus on discussions around India’s economic and investment outlook and the government’s vision for the path to a $ 5 trillion economy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.