PM Modi, Piyush Goyal to industry: Cut imports, support local manufacturing

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday called on industry to support domestic manufacturing and aim to boost India’s share in global trade to 10 per cent and raise the share of exports in the GDP to 25 per cent.

Addressing a post-Budget webinar organised by DPIIT on ‘Make in India for the World’, Goyal said, “Other countries are also talking of programmes very similar to Aatmanirbhar Bharat. And I think there can be no better endorsement of the importance and the success of this vision than the fact that the world today wants to emulate the India story.” US President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union speech, had called on US industry to not rely on foreign supplies and “make it in America.”

Meanwhile, at the DPIIT webinar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on industry to cut imports of goods that can be manufactured in the country. “Today, the world is looking at India as a manufacturing powerhouse,” he said, adding that industry will have to maintain global standards and compete globally.

Goyal said the target of achieving 10 per cent share in global trade and boosting exports to 25 per cent of GDP were ambitious but doable. He also called on industry to aim to make India one of the top three nations in services exports, increase participation of MSMEs in foreign trade and set up R&D centres to make India a leader in technology as part of a five-point vision.