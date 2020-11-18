PM Modi: Invest in urbanisation, India has exciting opportunities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Youtube/NarendraModi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the global community need to work towards setting new protocols in every field in the post-Covid world, just like it was done after the two World Wars. He said the Covid-19 pandemic showed that cities which are growth engines are also vulnerable zones and there is a need for a reset of processes.

Speaking at the 3rd Annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum via a video conference, Modi pitched India as the most attractive investment destination for those looking to invest in urbanisation, mobility, innovation and sustainable solutions. India and some African nations will witness the biggest wave of urbanisation in future, the Prime Minister said.

“The post pandemic world has to be rebuilt around people and cities will have to be made more liveable,” he said, adding, “The biggest question before the entire world is how to restart. The restart will not possible without a reset, a reset of mindset, a reset of processes and a reset of practices.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd