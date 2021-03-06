PLI schemes will lead to production worth $520 billion in next 5 years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the 13 production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes rolled out in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic could lead to an incremental manufacturing output of $520 billion (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the 13 production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes rolled out in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic could lead to an incremental manufacturing output of $520 billion and double the workforce in relevant sectors over the next five years.

Addressing industry leaders from the beneficiary-sectors through a webinar, the Prime Minister promised to reduce the burden of India Inc drastically by doing away with as many as 6,000 compliance requirements, further improve ease of doing business and create multi-modal infrastructure to trim logistics costs.

Industry executives from sectors ranging from automobiles, electronics, telecom, pharmaceuticals, white goods and textiles who attended the webinar, urged the PM and other government functionaries, to suitably empower the empowered group of secretaries which is overseeing the schemes so that a flexible approach could be adopted in cases where improvisations may be required from time to time.