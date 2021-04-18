PLI scheme for ACs, LED lights notified

April 18, 2021 3:06:56 am
The department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has notified the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for ACs and LED lights and said that selection of companies to avail the incentives would be done to support manufacturing of components that are not currently manufactured locally.
It said that mere assembly of finished goods would not be incentivised and companies investing in basic/core components would get a higher priority.
Earlier this month, the government approved a PLI scheme for white goods — air conditioners (ACs) and LED Lights — with a budgetary outlay of Rs 6,238 crore. It will be implemented over 2021-22 to 2028-29.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-