PLI scheme for ACs, LED lights notified

The department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has notified the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for ACs and LED lights and said that selection of companies to avail the incentives would be done to support manufacturing of components that are not currently manufactured locally.

It said that mere assembly of finished goods would not be incentivised and companies investing in basic/core components would get a higher priority.

Earlier this month, the government approved a PLI scheme for white goods — air conditioners (ACs) and LED Lights — with a budgetary outlay of Rs 6,238 crore. It will be implemented over 2021-22 to 2028-29.