Piyush Goyal on tax raids: Action will be taken for wrongdoings

Responding to concerns that raids by investigative agencies on industry had dampened enthusiasm for private investments, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said in Parliament that anyone indulging in wrongdoings will be punished.

“I am amazed … I do not understand the relation between raids and investments … Is there any provision or law in the country that if you are a big politician or a big industrialist, action would not be taken for their wrongdoings … Action will be taken”, the minister said in the Lok Sabha, during discussions on the demands for grants of the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

Income tax authorities on Wednesday raided multiple offices of Hero MotoCorp as well as the office and residential premises of Hero MotoCorp chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal.