FinMin panel likely to address ‘anomalies’ in RoDTEP rates: Piyush Goyal

The Finance Ministry is likely to set up a committee to review remission rates for exporters under the RoDTEP (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products) scheme to address any “anomalies’’, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said Friday.

He also said the Mega Investment Textiles Parks (MITRA) scheme and the Production Linked Incentive scheme for the textiles sectors were at an advanced stage of approval.

“For the current year, the rates and the budgeted provisions have already been finalised. At the same time we have requested the Ministry of Finance to set up a committee to look at any anomalies,” he said, noting it was possible there may be some cases where enough data may not have been available to set appropriate remission rates and that the panel could address these anomalies.

Goyal said the Centre had set a target of $44 billion for the textile exports during the fiscal.