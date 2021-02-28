Piyush Goyal bats for Airbus production in India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said he is “actively pursuing” Airbus to begin manufacturing aeroplanes in India.

Addressing the CEOs session at the country’s first Toy Fair 2021, the Commerce and Industry Minister said: “We are looking at world domination in the toy sector and anything short of that would be a terrible disappointment”.

The Minister said, “It is another matter that I don’t think I will be able to do it, but I’m actively pursuing Airbus to try and get them to come to India to start manufacturing aeroplanes in India”.