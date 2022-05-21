Centre cuts excise duty on petrol by Rs 8, diesel by Rs 6

In a step to bring down the fuel prices, the Centre on Saturday reduced the Central excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

“We are reducing the Central excise duty on Petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on Diesel by Rs 6 per litre. This will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by Rs 7 per litre,” Union Minister of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced.

The government will also give a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder (upto 12 cylinders) to over nine crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, she added.

Sitharaman said the government is also reducing the customs duty on raw materials and intermediaries for plastic products where India’s import dependence is high. “Import duty on some raw materials of steel will be reduced. Export duty on some steel products will be levied,” she added.

Apart from these, measures to improve the availability of cement are also being taken up, Sitharaman said.

–With inputs from ANI