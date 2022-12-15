scorecardresearch
Pay close attention to governance, data protection: RBI Guv Das to fintech players

They should also focus on regulatory compliance and risk mitigation frameworks, Das said in a meeting with select fintech entities, including agritechs, and some of their associations.

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday asked fintech players to pay close attention to governance, business conduct, data protection and customer centricity, regulatory compliance and risk mitigation frameworks.

It could be noted that Das had earlier also raised concerns over the unbridled mushrooming of digital lending apps.

While digital lending has served the needs of various segments, it has also raised several concerns which manifested itself through spate of complaints regarding usurious interest rates, unethical recovery practices and data privacy issues, the governor had said in a speech in September this year.

Earlier this year, RBI came out with guidelines on digital lending aimed at protecting customers from unethical business practices, such as mis-selling, breach of data privacy, unfair business conduct, charging of exorbitant interest rates, adopted by digital lenders.

In his remark at Wednesday’s meeting, Das said fintech and start-ups are playing a transformative role in the financial system through digital innovations and innovative means of delivery of financial services.

He reiterated that the RBI will continue to adopt a participative and consultative approach for facilitating innovations in the financial sector.

The meeting was attended by RBI deputy governor M K Jain and other senior officials of the central bank. The participants also shared their inputs and suggestions to enhance and deepen the role of fintechs and the related ecosystem in the country.

