Passenger vehicle sales in August fall on account of floods

Passenger vehicle sales in August were down nearly 1 per cent year-on-year, monthly data released by automakers on Saturday suggested. This has been attributed to heavy floods in Kerala and other states in the country. With sales down in July due to high base effect and in August due to flood in some states, which dented demand, manufacturers are a worried lot as this time the festival season begins in October unlike September last year.

The top four carmakers reported domestic sales of 2,16,193 units last month as against 2,18,188 units sold in August 2017.

Passenger vehicle sales for Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) were down 3.7 per cent to 1,32,232 units in August as against 1,37,339 units in the same period last year. For Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), the second-largest carmaker in India, domestic sales last month went from 47,103 units to 45,801 units, down 2.8 per cent y-o-y. Tata Motors reported a 28 per cent jump in its monthly sales on the back of strong demand for Tiago and Nexon models. FE

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App