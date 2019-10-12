Passenger vehicle sales fall 23%; decline for 11th straight month

Onset of the festive season failed to lift buyer sentiment and pull the automobile industry out of a prolonged slowdown, as passenger vehicle wholesales in India declined for the 11th consecutive month in September, with passenger vehicle sales — considered to be a proxy of urban demand — dropped 23.69 per cent year-on-year to 2,23,317 units.

However, with buoyant demand witnessed during this year’s Navratri, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), which released the data on Friday, said, “green shoots are visible now” and hoped that various steps taken by the government to boost the economy will help sustain it.

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales witnessed the worst fall in over two decades in August, slumping by 31.57 per cent to 1,96,524 units from 2,87,198 units a year ago. In September, domestic car sales were down 33.4 per cent to 1,31,281 units last month, as against 1,97,124 units in the year-ago month, SIAM said.

The month saw motorcycle sales dropping to the lowest-ever level in over two decades, while commercial vehicle sales declined the worst since January 2009, when sales declined 67.6 per cent.

Motorcycle sales in September declined 23.29 per cent to 10,43,624 units as against 13,60,415 units a year earlier.

In September, total two-wheeler sales, which are reflective of rural consumption patterns, declined 22.09 per cent to 16,56,774 units compared to 21,26,445 units in the year-ago month.

Similarly, sales of commercial vehicles were down 39.06 per cent to 58,419 units in September as compared with 95,870 units in the same period of last year, SIAM said. Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 22.41 per cent to 20,04,932 units from 25,84,062 units in September 2018, it added.

SIAM president Rajan Wadhera said the PV segment was impacted due to a slowing economy, floods in key markets and low demand in rural markets.

He, however, expressed hope that with the government announcing various measures to lift the economy, the auto industry may see things improving over the next few months.

“We believe this could be that fly wheel that the industry was looking forward to and I think on the small base of last year’s second half, this year’s second half could probably give us little bit growth,” he added.

On the other hand, September retail sales data showed a better picture, pointing to inventory correction taking place in the industry.

According to the retail sales data, total automobile sales were up by 6.48 per cent at 17,32,617 units, compared to 16,27,138 units in September 2018.

Similarly, PV sales stood at 2,53,012 units last month, compared with 2,34,012 units in the same month of last year, an increase of 7.98 per cent.