Parliament approves legislation to regulate recycling of ships

Parliament on Monday passed a Bill to regulate the shipbuilding industry in the country. The Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 was passed in Rajya Sabha by a unanimous voice vote. The Bill, which also seeks to restrict use of hazardous material on ships, had been passed in Lok Sabha last week.

Assuaging the concerns of the members of the Upper House who participated in the discussion, Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh L Mandaviya said that there “will be an inventory of all the hazardous waste on a ship” and said that India can use its coastline to develop a ship recycling industry which will also provide jobs, and environmental concerns will also be kept in mind.

He thanked the 18 members who participated in the debate and said that suggestions given by them “will give direction for the rules to be laid down” under the Bill. The minister said that the Hong Kong convention “is in favour of India” and that several countries will send their ships to be recycled to India.

The convention mentioned by the minister is the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, 2009. Mandaviya added that the 7,500-km coastline provides India “nature’s abundance that supports ship recycling” 131 ships can be beached at a time together.

Responding to a question why the Bill was for recycling and not ship breaking, he said “because 95 per cent of the ship gets recycled”.

