Panel recommends phone call intercepting powers to Sebi

A high-level committee on fair market conduct constituted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has recommended that the regulator should seek powers to intercept calls to aid investigations and also grant immunity to whistle-blowers blowing the lid off frauds and other violations.

“Sebi may seek direct power to intercept calls to aid in investigation, akin to the power granted to the Central Board of Direct Taxes. However, proper checks and balances must be ensured for use of the power”. Sebi currently has powers to seek call data records of those being probed, but it cannot intercept calls.

The committee’s report has suggested a series of changes in rules on market frauds, insider trading, surveillance and investigations. It has also recommended mandatory whistle-blower policies at listed firms and a searchable list of all immediate relatives and persons living at the same address with those in possession of price-sensitive information.

The 116-page report by the committee headed by former law secretary and Lok Sabha’s ex-Secretary General T K Viswanathan, has suggested that the regulations against frauds should also cover all market participants and their employees as well as agents of intermediaries. Sebi has sought comments from public on the committee’s recommendations till August 24.

The committee was formed in August 2017 as it was felt that a strong legal framework and strict enforcement actions are required to deal with market abuse and ensure fair market conduct in the securities market.

The recommendations of the committee assume significance as Sebi is currently probing several high-profile cases where relatives of senior executives, as also various employees, at listed companies have come under scanner. Some of these cases include those related to ICICI Bank, Videocon Industries, Fortis Healthcare and listed companies such as HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Tata Motors where sensitive financial information allegedly got leaked over WhatsApp before it was formally announced.

The report said that due to lack of explicit provision in the regulations, the intermediaries alone are held responsible for any fraud. This gives scope to the employees and agents of these intermediaries to escape after indulging in fraudulent activity, therefore, the scope of the regulations should cover market participants including employees and agents of intermediaries.

“The committee has recommended the inclusion of a new sub-section within the SEBI Act,1992, which would specifically prohibit devices, schemes or artifices employed for manipulating the books of accounts or financial statements of a listed company to directly or indirectly manipulate price of a listed securities or to hide the diversion, misutilisation or siphoning off public issue proceeds or assets or earnings of a listed company or to be listed company,” said the report.

