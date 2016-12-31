Over Rs 4,000 crore black income detected in 1,061 searches: I-T dept

Income Tax Department Building. (Express photo by Vasant Prabhu) Income Tax Department Building. (Express photo by Vasant Prabhu)

In a series of actions involving over 1,000 searches, surveys and seizures and 5,058 notices, the Income Tax Department has detected over Rs 4,000 crore of undisclosed income since the government’s November 8 decision to withdraw high-denomination currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.

“The total undisclosed income admitted or detected as part of the action conducted by the I-T department, till December 29, is Rs 4313.79 crore,” a tax department official said.

From November 9-December 29, the tax dept has seized cash and jewellery worth Rs 554.61 crore, out of which jewellery seizure has been worth Rs 91.99 crore. Total cash worth Rs 462.62 crore has been seized by the tax department’s operations, out of which Rs 106.89 crore is in new currency, the official said.

The tax department carried out a total of 556 surveys, 245 searches and 260 seizures across the country to curb tax evasion and keep a check on hoarding of currency.

The I-T department has also referred a total of 487 cases to other agencies including CBI and the ED to probe other financial crimes like money laundering, disproportionate assets and corruption. About 259 references have been made to the Enforcement Directorate, while 228 references have been made to the CBI, the official said.

