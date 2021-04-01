Outputs of all core sectors shrink in February

The production in the nation’s eight infrastructure sectors contracted by 4.6 per cent in February, with all the core segments — including coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and fertilisers — witnessing a decline.

The production in the nation’s eight infrastructure sectors contracted by 4.6 per cent in February, with all the core segments — including coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and fertilisers — witnessing a decline, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors — namely, coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity — had been recorded at at 6.4 per cent in February 2019.

According to data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry, coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity production recorded negative growth of 4.4 per cent, 3.2 per cent, 1 per cent, 10.9 per cent, 3.7 per cent, 1.8 per cent, 5.5 per cent, and 0.2 per cent, respectively in February, respectively.

The data further showed that during the April-February period of fiscal 2020-21, the growth in the eight sectors had declined by 8.3 per cent as compared to (+) 1.3 per cent in the corresponding period of the financial year 2019-20.