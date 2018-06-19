Our mantra should be ‘produced by China, made in India’: Amitabh Kant

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Monday said that India must make a push for Chinese companies to come and manufacture here, and the strategy must be — produced by China, but made in India. Kant added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have set the direction for bilateral ties and now, it is up to the people and companies of both the nations to take it forward. Modi visited Wuhan to meet Xi Jinping on April 27-28 to exchange views on issues of bilateral and global importance.

Kant made the comments at an event — ‘Beyond Wuhan: how far and fast can China-India relations go’ — organised by Chinese Embassy. Talking of the vast opportunities that increase in trade with China could offer, Kant said, “India’s import from China increased by 50 per cent in the last four years. We imported about $76 billion in 2017-18. We exported just about $13.3 billion, which is approximately 3.4 per cent of India’s export basket… India needs to push for many Chinese companies to come and manufacture here, and the strategy must be: produced by China, but made in India. “If you were to pursue a policy that would encourage many Chinese companies, provide them easier handling, and ensure them a plug-and-play facility, so that they don’t have to run around getting clearances. We should give them land, electricity, so that they can bring the size and scale to manufacture in India, to enable us to do large-scale production and penetrate global markets from here.”

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App