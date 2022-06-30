Starting October 1: Nod for crude sale by domestic producers to any Indian refinery

Deregulating one of the last few avenues that were still under the government control, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday allowed firms like ONGC and Vedanta to sell locally produced crude oil to any Indian refinery for turning it into fuel.

While contracts for oilfields awarded since 1999 gave producers the freedom to sell oil, the government fixed buyers for crude produced from older fields, such as Mumbai High of ONGC and Ravva of Vedanta.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said from October 1, companies will have freedom to sell crude in domestic market.

This would mean that ONGC can auction its 13-14 million tonnes a year of crude produced from Mumbai High field to any refiner, including private sector Reliance Industries and Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy.

However, the ban on the export of crude oil will continue.

ONGC at present has to sell the Mumbai High crude oil to state-owned Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum. The state-run company could not sell the oil to its own Mangalore refinery, which had conceived a petrochemical complex on the premise that 5 million tonnes of Mumbai High crude could be turned into value-added PTA and Benzene.