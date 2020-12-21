ONGC starts output at West Bengal’s Asokenagar-1 reserve

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurating the Asokenagar-1 reserve. (Source: PTI)

Union minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday inaugurated production from state-owned ONGC’s Asokenagar-1 well in the Bengal basin in the 24 Paragana district in West Bengal. Production from the petroleum reserve, located 47 km from Kolkata, has started with the extracted oil being supplied to Indian Oil Corporation’s Haldia refinery, according to the minister.

“With the commencement of production from the Asokenagar oil and gas reserve, West Bengal finds a place in the oil map,” Pradhan said after dedicating the project to the country. He added that the government was committed to support Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to increase production of crude oil and natural gas from the subsurface of West Bengal, noting that this would increase prosperity and local employment in the state.

Pradhan noted that the crude oil discovered at the Asokenagar reserve was of high quality.

The Asokenagar-1 well was completed as an oil producer under the early-monetisation plan issued by the Centre. The first discovery of oil and gas reserve in the state was done in 2018. “ONGC took a major step by commencing oil production from the well Asokenagar-1, Bengal Basin in 24 Paragana district,” the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a statement.

ONGC has invested Rs 3,361 crore in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Bengal basin and is set to spend Rs 425 crore in exploration activities in the basing in the next two years.

