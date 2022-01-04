ONGC gets first woman CMD

ONGC’s Director of Human Resources Alka Mittal on Monday took over additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the company, becoming the first woman to hold the post at the Maharatna company. Mittal replaces Subhash Kumar who superannuated on December 31.

Mittal took over as Director—HR of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in December 2018 and was also the first woman to hold the post of a full-time director on the board of ONGC.

ONGC has not appointed a full time CMD since the retirement of Shashi Shanker in March last year. The Public Enterprises Selection Board had in June interviewed nine candidates, including two serving IAS officers, for the top post but didn’t select any one opting instead to announce that it would set up a search committee to find a new CMD for ONGC.