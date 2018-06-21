Oil price rise, survey on inflation triggered recent RBI rate hike

The RBI had hiked the Repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent — its first hike in over four years. (Express Photo by Pradip Das) The RBI had hiked the Repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent — its first hike in over four years. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India cited rising inflation pressure due to high oil prices as the key reason for raising interest rates in the June meeting, with one member even cautioning that “the prolonged period of staying on hold is denting the credibility of the MPC’s commitment to maintaining inflation at the centre of the target band”, according to minutes of the meeting released by the central bank.

The RBI had hiked the Repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent — its first hike in over four years — with MPC members raising concerns over rising household inflationary expectations which along with robust growth momentum could add to price pressure going forward.

RBI Governor Urjit Patel said, “On the whole, inflation in March and April has behaved more or less on the lines of the path projected in the April resolution. Two developments are noteworthy from the standpoint of price stability. First, inflation has averaged 4.4 per cent since November 2017. Second, inflation expectations of households have risen significantly as reflected in the May 2018 round of the Reserve Bank’s survey.”

“Looking ahead, projected inflation for Q4 of: 2018-19 (at 4.7 per cent) is 30 bps higher than that in the April resolution. The baseline inflation path faces several uncertainties,” Patel said. MPC members, who unanimously voted for a 25 bps hike, agreed to maintain the neutral stance so as to respond to the evolving situation in a flexible manner. According to Michael Patra, Executive Director, RBI, the prolonged period of staying on hold is denting the credibility of the MPC’s commitment to maintaining inflation at the centre of the target band. Monetary policy has to step in before it is too late and guide the economy along a non-accelerating inflation growth path, he said.

RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya who had indicated his growing concern around underlying inflationary pressures in the previous policy in April, said “These pressures have been manifesting as a strengthening of consumer price index (CPI) inflation excluding food and fuel even after adjusting for the impact of Centre’s house rent allowances (HRA)”.

Acharya said there has been a rise in input costs due to supply shocks such as the sharp oil price surge witnessed over the past nine months. The inflationary pressure also seems to be experienced by the common man, Acharya said.

Ravindra Dholakia, who had voted for rate cuts on some occasions in the past, said, “Oil prices have further firmed up and geo-political developments indicate no respite likely on that count soon. For the next 12-18 months, the oil prices are likely to stay at higher level adding to the twin deficits (fiscal and current account) and inflationary pressures. RBI survey of households for inflationary expectations in the May 2018 round shows a significant increase of about 90 bps and 130 bps respectively for 3 months and 12 months ahead.”

