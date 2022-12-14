Offences decriminalisation, setting up tribunals likely on GST Council table

Decriminalisation of offences, report on setting up of appellate tribunals and proposed amendment in rules for Aadhaar-based biometric authentication for registrants will be taken up for discussion in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting on Saturday. The meeting, to be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will be held virtually after a gap of nearly six months with the last meeting held on June 28-29.

The Council will also take up discussion on the feasibility of implementation of the earlier recommendation of e-way bill generation for movement of gold and precious stones. It is learnt that the officers committee looking at the legal aspects of GST has suggested increasing the monetary threshold for launching prosecution for GST offences. The Council will also take up pending recommendations of the fitment committee related to some goods in the highest 28 per cent slab such as sports utility vehicles along with reviewing the GST revenue position of all states/union territories and the Centre.

The Council has not listed the report on online gaming, casinos and horse racing in its agenda. The GoM is yet to submit its report to the Union Finance Minister. It is expected that the panel may submit it before the Council on Saturday. The GoM is understood to have recommended a GST levy of 28 per cent on online gaming, irrespective of whether it is a game of skill or chance but no consensus had emerged between the members on whether the tax would be levied on only the fees charged by the portal or the entire consideration, including the bet amount received from participants.

For decriminalisation of GST offences, the law committee has suggested raising the threshold of launching prosecution to Rs 20 crore, from Rs 5 crore at present. Launching of prosecution by taxmen means commencement of legal proceedings against the offender. It is also likely to consider removing those penal offences which are already covered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) from the GST Act to make it more taxpayer friendly. The committee has also suggested that the fee for compounding offences be reduced to 25 per cent of the tax amount, from 50-150 per cent currently.

Currently as per the GST Act, the amount payable for compounding of offences is 50 per cent of the tax amount involved subject to a minimum Rs 10,000. Maximum fees for compounding is 150 per cent of the tax involved. Once the proposal of GST law decriminalisation is approved by the GST Council, amendments to the Central GST Act are expected to be introduced in the ongoing Winter session of Parliament, following which states would be required to amend their state GST laws in their legislative assemblies.

With regard to setting up of Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunals (GSTATs), the GoM has suggested that the tribunals should consist of two judicial members, and one technical member each from the Centre and states, besides a retired Supreme Court judge as President. The Council will also discuss the report of the committee on levy of penal interest on delayed remittances of GST by the banks to the government accounts in the RBI during the initial period of GST implementation.