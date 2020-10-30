Oct-Dec 2019: Urban joblessness eases, labour activity rises

This dataset differs from the Annual Report of Periodic Labour Force Survey, released by MoSPI, which covers both rural and urban areas.

Unemployment rate in urban areas continued to ease to 7.9 per cent in October-December 2019 from 8.4 per cent in July-September 2019, 8.9 per cent in April-June 2019 and 9.9 per cent in October-December 2018, the quarterly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed.

Urban unemployment in the age group 15-29 years was 19.2 per cent in October-December 2019, below 20.6 per cent in July-September and 23.7 per cent in the same period the previous year.

Female unemployment rate marginally inched up to 9.8 per cent in October-December 2019 from 9.7 per cent in July-September the same year, but lower than 11.3 per cent in April-June 2019 and 12.3 per cent in October-December 2018. Unemployment rate for males moderated to 7.3 per cent in October-December last year from 8.0 per cent in July-September, as against 8.3 per cent in the previous quarter and 9.2 per cent in October-December 2018.

Labour force participation rate rose to 37.2 per cent in October-December 2019 from 36.8 per cent in the previous quarter and 36.3 per cent in the same period the previous year, the data showed. State-wise breakup showed that urban unemployment rate was higher than the national average in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.

Unemployment data for urban areas is released quarterly. This dataset differs from the Annual Report of Periodic Labour Force Survey, which covers both rural and urban areas and gives estimates of employment and unemployment in both usual status (ps+ss) and CWS. The sample size for this survey was lower covering 1.79 lakh people and 45,555 households in October-December 20919 as against 44,471 households in July-September 2019 covering 1.79 lakh people.

