NSE investor count crosses 5 cr; Maharashtra leads with 17%, UP 2nd

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday said the number of unique registered investors crossed the 5 crores (unique PANs) level, with Maharashtra accounting for 17 per cent of the investors.

While the journey from three crore registered investors to four crores registered investors took about 15 months, the next one crore investor registrations took less than seven months, the NSE said. “Total number of client codes registered with the NSE stand at 8.86 crores (clients could register with more than one trading member),” it said.

At the state level, Maharashtra contributed 17 per cent followed by Uttar Pradesh with 10 per cent and Gujarat with seven per cent of new investor registrations, NSE said. The top 10 states accounted for 71 per cent of new investor registrations.

According to the NSE, the growth in investor registrations has largely been driven from non-metro cities. The cities beyond the top 50 cities accounted for 57 per cent of new investor registrations, while the cities beyond the top 100 cities, contributed to 43 per cent indicating that the growing interest in the equity markets is not restricted to the metros and a few tier 1 cities, it said. The total demat accounts in India held with the two depositories together are at around 7.02 crore which include multiple demat accounts held by a single investor having a unique PAN, NSE said. An investor can have more than one demat account and trading account with different depository participants and trading members which are linked to a single PAN, it said.

Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE said, “The milestone achieved today is culmination of efforts put in by the government, the regulators, and all stakeholders … We should be looking at increasing penetration further and touching the 10 crore unique investors mark over the next 3-4 years.”

The NSE said the journey from 4 crore unique investors to 5 crore unique investors took about 203 days, with North Indian states contributing to 36 per cent of new investor registrations.