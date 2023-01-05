NSC needs to ensure data dissemination on time, says Chairman Karandikar

The primary goal which the National Statistical Commission (NSC) needs to address is to reduce the time gap between data collection and dissemination, its recently appointed Chairman Rajeeva Laxman Karandikar said on Wednesday. Karandikar, who chaired NSC’s first meeting after taking charge in December, also emphasised that various government agencies which are doing similar data-driven work like the health ministry, NITI Aayog should coordinate with each other to avoid duplication.

“Reducing the time gap between data collection and dissemination is one big thing which NSC needs to address. That’s the primary thing. Of course, the sanity of data is important and we can see how we can improve it, but if you don’t do it in time, then nobody looks at you. One may do great work, but if it is not reported in time then who cares!,” Karandikar, who took charge on December 8, told The Indian Express after the meeting.

The last meeting of the NSC under the previous Chairman Bimal Kumar Roy was held in June 2022. In 2019, his predecessor PC Mohanan had quit as acting chairman of NSC after delay in release of the employment survey for 2017-18.

The National Statistical Commission comprises a Chairperson and four members, which at present include Mukesh Mohania of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, former NSO DG Asit Kumar Sadhu and two vacant posts. Niti Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer is the ex-officio member and Chief Statistician of India GP Samanta is the Secretary of NSC.

“Another thing is ensure coordination between various government agencies which are doing similar things as done by MoSPI (Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation) like the health ministry, Niti aayog and various other entities. All agencies should coordinate with each other. We should not be duplicating, competing with each other, we are all playing on the same side. Instead of duplicating, the agencies could exchange ideas and leave the task to one entity only,” said Karandikar, who is also Professor Emeritus at Chennai Mathematical Institute.

The Chairman said the systems being used need changes. “The main thing is that the world of statistics has itself gone through major changes over the last two decades and usual government systems are a bit slow in adapting to those changes but that’s a must for the statistical system to remain relevant,” he said.

“Today I was meeting the other commission members for the first time and we were understanding the overall mandate of the NSC. All members were not present, but we did discuss where we are and have exchanged ideas. It’s still a bit too early to make a concrete decision, but we discussed how to modernise things, what we need to do. The previous commission had ideas but in Covid times they could not make too much headway and we will carry forward the ideas,” he added.

In pursuance of the recommendations of Rangarajan Commission, the NSC was set up in June 2005 and is the nodal body for all statistical activities in the country. The main functions of the Commission include identifying core statistics, evolving standard statistical concepts, definitions, classifications, methodologies, laying down national quality standards on core statistics and reviewing the functioning of the statistical system.