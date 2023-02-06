Not IT Dept’s job to persuade someone to save money… younger lot far more informed: CBDT chairman

The government and the tax department expect a significant number of individual taxpayers to migrate to the revamped New Tax Regime following its overhaul announced in the Union Budget for 2023-24. Nitin Gupta, Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes tells Sukalp Sharma and Sandeep Singh that the changes in the new tax regime have made it “tempting” and “competitive” against the compliance burden-heavy old tax system.

Gupta expresses hope that by leaving more disposable income in the hands of a large number of taxpayers, the new regime will help push consumption while also allowing people to make informed investment decisions driven by their individual goals, not tax savings. Edited excerpts:

In January to March of every financial year, insurance companies sell tax-saving products. But with the revamped new tax regime, it looks like the government is telling taxpayers that buying insurance should be driven by their need for protection and not by tax considerations? What is the government’s thinking?

There is no government thinking on that. Had there been a government thinking, we would have cut out the old tax regime altogether.

See, we are looking at another side also. There are people who are claiming wrongful deductions.

As a tax administrator, I don’t verify each and every return. I don’t go to LIC and ask what premium they have taken from anyone. I am trusting you, the department is trusting the taxpayer. We have also found cases where unregistered political parties were being used for claiming deductions under Chapter 6A. We conducted searches and found that such practices were rampant.

Leakage is a big issue. We have found instances where an organisation, or some people from that organisation taking all the available deductions to the fullest extent despite not being eligible.

The Finance Minister said that for all direct tax proposals in the Budget, revenue foregone is Rs 37,000 crore. How much of it would be on account of the changes in the new personal income tax regime?

Most of it would be due to the changes in the new tax regime. That alone should be somewhere around Rs 35,000 crore.

There is a concern in some sections that the New Tax Regime may not incentivise savings, particularly by young Indians who are entering the workforce. It is not the Income Tax Department’s job to persuade someone to save money. The younger lot is far more intelligent, far more informed, and far more analytical than what we had been at that age. They are better equipped. Let us put money with them and they can decide their course of action.

Do you think this money will go to the bottom of the pyramid and push up consumption?

It will go there. Where else will it go? Someone’s immediate priority might be to buy a motorcycle, or buy household appliances, or spend on domestic travel. So, some money will be spent, but some money will also be invested.

It is a win-win for everyone. The taxpayer will have money in her pocket and her decisions will be informed. She can decide how much to spend and how much to invest, and also choose the investment instruments. This will also curb mis-selling of investment products. It cannot be better than this.

You have sweetened the new tax regime considerably now. But shouldn’t this have been done when it was first introduced? How many people had migrated to the new regime over the last two years?

It is not that there were no takers of the new tax regime earlier, but the majority of taxpayers were not the takers. It had little traction.

We had brought out something that was not competitive. The only incentive at that time was that the taxpayer did not have to maintain documents. But just the lower compliance burden was not enough of an incentive.

A more analytical and granular study was done and now we have come out with a system which is quite tempting.

It is a simplified regime, so no need for documentation and all. You might not even need the help of a chartered accountant in the new regime.

And except outliers, the average taxpayer stands to gain from the new regime. For a person with an income of Rs 11.50 lakh who was claiming Rs 1.50 lakh as deduction under Section 80C, annual tax savings in the new system against the old would be Rs 22,500, or around Rs 2,000 a month.

Are you willing to sweeten the deal further to attract more taxpayers to the new tax regime?

No, I don’t think so.

On a few changes that have been brought in—like capping of capital gains adjustment from real estate at Rs 10 crore, changes in Liberalised Remittance Scheme taxation—there is a narrative that there was evasion and misuse. Was that the reason behind these changes?

We want to restrict the benefits. That’s it. It is not a question of leakage. If the law says that, for instance, you can acquire a property for capital gains (adjustment), we can’t say there is any leakage. But the government wants to restrict the benefit to a reasonable sum. So, we have reduced it to Rs 10 crore.

We had to pick some threshold. Rs 10 crore is a sum in which reasonable properties would be available in the market. Now the definition of reasonable may vary from person to person. For some ultra-high-net-worth individual, a property worth Rs 100 crore may be reasonable. But Rs 10 crore is good enough for any good property available in the market.

A lot of concerns are there on change of TCS rate under Liberalised Remittance Scheme to 20 per cent from 5 per cent. We wanted to know your view on the thought and arguments behind that decision.

It is not a matter of argument but of deciding at what stage should you collect the tax. It is just a matter of collection upfront. You will now pay 20 per cent instead of 5 per cent upfront, but that additional TCS amount will be adjusted against your total tax liability for the year. So, it will not waste. It is a matter of just collection upfront. And we have not touched any provision pertaining to related education and medical purposes.

There seems to be confusion regarding the so-called angel tax, especially among start-ups, on the removal of the term “residents” from section 56(2). Will the change apply to only individuals from abroad or will foreign PEs and VCs also be subject to it?

Eligible start-ups are already out of the purview. For them there is a separate carve-out. For VCs, I will have to check but a notification can be issued. Already some VCs are notified and if necessary, we can notify more. The thought is that everyone is covered. If in a company, there is an excessive payment of premium, everyone is covered. And if someone wants to be out of its purview, then let them make a representation to us. We will look into it.