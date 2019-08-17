Norms eased for shares with differential voting rights; to boost startups

The Corporate Affairs Ministry on Friday relaxed norms relating to the issue of shares with differential voting rights. The move is expected to make it easier for startup promoters to retain control of their companies while raising capital from foreign investors.

Indian companies, including startups, will now have up to 74 per cent of the total voting power in respect of shares with its differential voting rights (DVRs), according to amendments to the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules. This was previously capped at 26 per cent.

The government has further done away with an earlier requirement that mandated a company to have distributable profits for three years in order to be eligible to issue shares with DVRs. Startups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade can now issue Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) to promoters or directors holding more than 10 per cent of equity shares within 10 years from the date of their incorporation from five years earlier, according to the ministry.

The amendments were made following requests from innovative tech companies and startups, said the ministry in a release. This is also aimed at strengthening “the hands of Indian companies and their promoters who have lately been identified by deep-pocketed investors worldwide for acquisition of controlling stake…to gain access to the cutting edge innovation and technology development being undertaken by them,” it added. “The government had noted that such Indian promoters have had to cede control of companies which have prospects of becoming unicorns, due to the requirements of raising capital through issue of equity to foreign investors,” the ministry stated.

The ministry said its objective was to enable promoters of Indian firms to retain control of their companies “in their pursuit for growth and creation of long-term value for shareholders, even as they raise equity capital from global investors”.