Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Norm for GST Council to meet every quarter, convene ‘urgently’: Mitra to Sitharaman

The GST Council, chaired by Sitharaman and having her counterparts from all states, last met on June 28-29 in Chandigarh. The Council was slated to meet next in August at Madurai but no meeting has happened since then.

Amit Mitra, Nirmala Sitharaman, GST council, Business news, Indian express, Current AffairsPrincipal Chief Advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Amit Mitra

Citing regulations for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, Principal Chief Advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Amit Mitra urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a letter on Wednesday to call for a meeting of the Council “urgently”. Mitra said the Council has not met over the last four-and-a-half months, in violation of the Rule 6 of the Procedure & Conduct of Business Regulations of the GST Council, according to which it has to meet once in a quarter of a financial year.

“May I draw your kind attention to Rule 6 of the Procedure & Conduct of Business Regulations of the GST Council in pursuance of Article 279A (8) of the Constitution. Rule 6 clearly states “The Council shall meet at least once in every quarter of the financial year.” Yet, in utter violation of this solemn provision, you have not called a single meeting of the Council (physical or virtual) over the last four and a half (4) months. Not even an intimation of any exigency was communicated to the Minister of State, Finance, of West Bengal or any other Member of the GST Council,” Mitra said.

Mitra, who was formerly Finance Minister of West Bengal and Chairman of the Empowered Committee of State Finance Ministers, further said that the reports of the two Group of Ministers (GoMs) on GST rate rationalisation and GST on casinos, online gaming and horse racing, which were constituted last year, are still awaited. The GoM on rate rationalisation had in June submitted only an interim report, while the GoM on casinos, online gaming and horse racing was given an extension to review its decisions.

“I humbly urge you to call a meeting of the GST Council urgently. May I also urge you to bring finality, through consensus, on the serious matters pending with 2 GoMs for over a year,” Mitra said.

He pointed out that in the “federalist spirit”, all states are doing stellar work in increasing GST collections which benefits the central government as much as it benefits the states. “For example, the policy of zero tolerance for GST return default, by the West Bengal Government, has led to a sharp rise in return filing and thereby, GST collections. From 70% return filing in the previous year, it has risen to 93 per cent during the months of April-October, 2022. Similar may be the case in several other states as well. The States are also conducting scrutiny of returns copiously and have taken anti-evasion drives consistently,” he said, adding that not following the Rules of conduct is a case of “severe undermining of the only Federalist institution where Ministers of all states and Union Territories come together, under your Chairpersonship”.

