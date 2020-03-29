Covid-19: Nod to one-time exemption from compliance to enable MPLADS contribution

Many MPs have announced contribution for COVID-19 from their MPLADS fund. (Express photo/Partha Paul) Many MPs have announced contribution for COVID-19 from their MPLADS fund. (Express photo/Partha Paul)

After allowing a one-time dispensation under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) to allow MPs to recommend funds for purchase of medical testing and screening equipment for government hospitals and dispensaries in the wake of COVID-19, one-time exemptions have been granted to MPs to produce some certificates for release of the installments only for FY21.

A Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation circular said for MPs who have decided to contribute for COVID-19, one-time exemption would be made for furnishing for utilisation and audit certificates, applicable only for financial year 2020-21.

“The sitting Members of Parliament may recommend release of fund from the eligible instalment/s to be released by the MoSPI during 2020-21 to/through such fund/central government pool (as may be decided by central government for managing COVID-19 in the country,” it said.

Many MPs have announced contribution for COVID-19 from their MPLADS fund. Under the MPLADS scheme, each MP has the choice to suggest to the District Collector for works to the tune of Rs 5 crore per annum to be taken up in his/her constituency.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd