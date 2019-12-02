No respite for carmakers, passenger vehicle sales decline in November again

Maruti Suzuki reported a 3.2 per cent y-o-y decline in volumes at 141,400 units in November, again falling into the negative territory. Maruti Suzuki reported a 3.2 per cent y-o-y decline in volumes at 141,400 units in November, again falling into the negative territory.

After a modest improvement in October, passenger vehicle sales fell by an estimated 4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in November as the festive season got over and many manufacturers pulled out part of the discounts from the market. The fall in despatches in November also stems from the fact that this year the Diwali season, when about 40 per cent of the festive sales happen, fell in October. In 2018, Diwali was celebrated in November. The decline in volumes in November, however, was still less pronounced compared to the last 11 months when the sales witnessed a fall of over 20 per cent y-o-y.

Maruti Suzuki reported a 3.2 per cent y-o-y decline in volumes at 141,400 units in November, again falling into the negative territory. In October 2019, the country’s largest car maker had posted a 2.5 per cent y-o-y increase in despatches to dealers, after 11 months of continued decline in volumes. Chairman RC Bhargava said usually the festive season sees highest monthly sales during the year and thereafter demand slows down. “During December, it is expected sales may improve as manufacturers offer year-end discounts to clear the old stock,” Bhargava said.

While volumes of Hyundai grew by a marginal 2 per cent y-o-y at 44,600 units on account of sustained demand for new launches including compact SUV Venue and hatchback Grand i10, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors reported 10 per cent y-o-y and 39 per cent y-o-y dip in wholesales, respectively.

Vikas Jain, national sales head, Hyundai Motor India, said despite the market challenges, there was a demand for cars, including Venue, Creta and Grand i10. —FE

