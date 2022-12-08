scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

No need to create fear psychosis: RBI on digital Re

The RBI has launched a pilot for central bank digital currency (CBDC) – retail (e`-R) from December 1. The pilot in e-rupee in the wholesale segment (e`-W) was launched last month.

“Let there not be any fear psychosis that somebody is going to chase. That would be unfair to the exercise,” Das added.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank digital currency (CBDC) does not leave a trail with a bank and so, there was no need for creating any fear psychosis of being tracked in the minds of people.

The RBI has launched a pilot for central bank digital currency (CBDC) – retail (e`-R) from December 1. The pilot in e-rupee in the wholesale segment (e`-W) was launched last month.

While responding to a query that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) can ask details from banks on the transactions done through digital rupee, Das said, “Incidently (in case of CBDC), you cannot find out (transaction details) because the information is not available to the bank. Therefore, bank does not know. It goes from my mobile to somebody else’s mobile. So why should we create this fear psychosis.”

“Let there not be any fear psychosis that somebody is going to chase. That would be unfair to the exercise,” Das added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Winter Session of Parlia...Premium
UPSC Key- December 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Winter Session of Parlia...
MCD elections: AAP wins, BJP out but not down in DelhiPremium
MCD elections: AAP wins, BJP out but not down in Delhi
RBI hikes key interest rate by 35 bps: what does this mean?Premium
RBI hikes key interest rate by 35 bps: what does this mean?
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans

The governor said as per the amendment in the RBI Act with regard to CBDC, that the currency will also include digital currency and so there is no difference in the treatment of a paper currency and a digital currency.

He said the feedback from the first pilot on wholesale CBDC has been very satisfactory. However, there are some learnings and RBI is working on those.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-12-2022 at 04:42:56 am
Next Story

Global slowdown spillover: RBI cuts growth forecast

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close