No goals can be achieved if states and Centre don’t work in cohesion: FM

At a pre-Budget consultation meeting with state finance ministers on Friday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sought support from the states in reviving the economy and said that without their cooperation these goals cannot be achieved.

States including Delhi and Chhattisgarh sought higher allocation of funds in the upcoming Budget from the central government, even as the Centre pointed out that tax devolution to the states have risen over the years.

Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the Capital has been getting only Rs 325 crore for the last 18 years from central taxes, whereas the share should be at Rs 6,000 crore. He sought a rise in the grant to and creation of a separate fund for Delhi municipal corporations on the lines of other state civic bodies.

Also, during the meeting, Chhattisgarh sought an increase in allocation under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme allocation and for road construction project in in left-wing extremism hit areas. The scheme provides a payment of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 to beneficiaries. The Centre recently decided to extend the benefit of this scheme to all 14.5 crore farmers, irrespective of the size of their landholding, costing Rs 87,217.50 crore annually to the exchequer.

In a series of tweets by the Finance Ministry, Sitharaman said that an “unprecedented level of devolution of funds has taken place from centre to the states which has increased in recent times from Rs 8,29,344 crore to Rs 12,38,274 crore”. The share of states in tax devolution has increased from 32 per cent under the 13th Finance Commission to 42 per cent in the 14th Finance Commission, during the first term of the present government.

“No goals can be achieved if states and the Centre don’t work together in cohesion … The Centre has the responsibility of setting the direction of the economic growth while it’s the responsibility of the states to implement in the field,” Sitharaman said in her opening remarks at budget meet, as per tweet by Finance Ministry. She also sought the cooperation of all states and union territories in achieving the aspirations of the people and extended full cooperation from her side in achieving the desired goals.

India’s economy grew at a much-lower-than-expected rate of 5.8 per cent in January-March quarter, its lowest level in five years, as per data released by the Central Statistics Office. For the full year of 2018-19, GDP growth was at at 6.8 per cent, lower than 7.2 per cent in the previous financial year.