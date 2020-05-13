From MSMEs to EPF to NBFCs: Here’s everything Nirmala Sitharaman announced as booster measures

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman details economic package announced by PM Narendra Modi. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman details economic package announced by PM Narendra Modi.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announcement: Spelling out granular details of the combined Rs 20-lakh crore stimulus package announced last night by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help cushion Covid-19 blow, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday announced a facility of Rs 3 lakh crores collateral-free automatic loans for business, including micro, small and medium enterprise (MSMEs).

“The move will enable 45 lakh MSME units to resume business activity and also safeguard jobs,” FM Sitharaman said while announcing the first tranche of booster measures along with her deputy MoS Finance Anurag Thakur.

Here are the other key announcement made by FM Sitharaman.

Rs 3 lakh crores collateral-free automatic loans for businesses, including MSMEs

Borrowers with up to Rs 25 crore outstanding and Rs 100 crore turnover eligible

Loans to have 4-year tenor with a moratorium of 12 months on principal repayment

Interest to be capped

100 per cent credit guarantee cover to banks and NBFCs on principal and interest

Scheme can be availed till 31st October 2020

No guarantee fee, no fresh collateral

45 lakh units can resume business activity and safeguard jobs

Rs 20,000 crores subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs

Stressed MSMEs need equity support. Two lakh MSMEs are likely to benefit’

Functioning MSMEs which are NPA or are stressed will be eligible

Govt will provide a support of Rs 4,000 crore to CGTMSE

CGTMSE will provide partial credit guarantee support to banks

Promoters of MSMEs will be given debt by banks, which will then by infused by promoter as equity in the unit.

Rs 50,000 cr equity infusion for MSMEs through fund of funds

Fund of funds with corpus of Rs 10,000 crores will be set up

Will provide equity funding for MSMEs with growth potential and viability

FoF will be operated through a Mother Fund and few daughter funds

Funds structure will help leverage Rs 50,000 cr of funds at daughter funds level

Will help to expand MSME size and as well as capacity

Will encourage MSMEs to get listed on main board of Stock Exchanges

Rs 2500 crore EPF support for Business and workers for 3 more months

Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, payment of 12% of employer and 12% employee contributions was made into EPF accounts of eligible establishments

This was provided earlier for salary months of March, April and May 2020

This support will be extended by another 3 months to salary months of June, July and August 2020

This will provide liquidity relief of Rs 2500 crore to 3.67 lakh establishments and for 72.22 lakh employees.

EPF contribution reduced for business and workers for 3 months–Rs 6750 crores liquidity support

Statutory PF contribution of both employer and employee will be reduced to 10% each from existing 12% each for all establishments covered by EPFO for next three months.

CPSEs and State PSUs will however continue to contribute 12% as employer contribution.

This scheme will be applicable for workers who are not eligible for 24% EPF support under PM Garib Kalyan package and its extension

Rs 30,000 crore special liquidity scheme for NBFCs/HFCs/MFIs

The government will launch a Rs 30,000 crore special liquidity scheme

Under this scheme investment will be made in both primary and secondary market transactions in investment grade debt paper of NBFCs/HFCs/MFIs

Will supplement RBI/Government measures to augment liquidity

Securities will be fully guaranteed by the government of India

This will provide liquidity support for NBFCs/ HCI/MFIs and mutual funds and create confidence in the market

Rs 50,000 crores liquidity through TDS/TCS rate reduction

In order to provide more funds at the disposal of the taxpayers, the rates of Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) for non-salaried specified payments made to residents and rates of Tax Collection at Source (TCS) for the specified receipts shall be reduced by 25% of the existing rates.

Payment for contract, professional fees, interest, rent, dividend, commission, brokerage, etc. shall be eligible for this reduced rate of TDS.

This reduction shall be applicable for the remaining part of the FY 2020-21 i.e. from tomorrow to 31st March, 2021.

This measure will release Liquidity of Rs. 50,000 crore.

Other Direct Tax Measures

All pending refunds to charitable trusts and noncorporate businesses & professions including proprietorship, partnership, LLP and Co-operatives shall be issued immediately.

Due date of all income-tax return for FY 2019-20 will be extended from 31st July, 2020 & 31st October, 2020 to 30th November, 2020 and Tax audit from 30th September, 2020 to 31st October, 2020.

Date of assessments getting barred on 30th September, 2020 extended to 31st December, 2020 and those getting barred on 31st March,2021 will be extended to 30th September, 2021.

Period of Vivad se Vishwas Scheme for making payment without additional amount will be extended to 31st December, 2020.

Rs 90000 crore liquidity injection for DISCOMs

PFC/REC to infuse liquidity of Rs 90,000 cr to DISCOMs against receivables

Loans to be given against state guarantee for exclusive purpose of discharging liablities of Discoms to Gencos

Digital payments facility by Discoms for consumers, liquidation of outstanding dues of state governments, plan to reduce financial and operational losses.

Central Public Sector Generation Companies shall give rebate to Discoms which shall be passed on to the final consumers (industries)

PM Modi, during his address to the nation, had said the economic package that is worth 10 per cent of GDP would play an instrumental role in the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ (Self-reliant India campaign) and position the country for the post Covid-19 world. He had said that announcements made by the government over Covid earlier, decision of RBI, and the now announced package amounts to Rs 20 lakh crore, which would help every section including workers, farmers, middle class and industrial units.

PM Modi had said self-reliance would be based on five pillars— an economy that takes quantum jumps, not incremental gains; modern infrastructure; a technology-driven system; vibrant demography; and a demand and supply chain.

Economic package math| It’s 10% of GDP but about half is already factored in

