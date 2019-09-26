Private sector banks not facing any liquidity crisis, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Thursday said private sector banks were not facing any liquidity crisis while exuding confidence that demand would return and motivate the economy to move at a faster rate.

Advertising

Sitharaman, who held a meeting with top officials of private banks and financial institutions in New Delhi, said, “On the whole, it was very tonic-like meeting, where I heard a lot of positive things. Not one voice said there was a concern, shortfall of demand. None of them voiced liquidity concerns.”

“If there was a problem of liquidity, it was in the wholesale financing, and not in the retail,” Sitharaman said. The GDP growth in the first quarter of the current financial year slipped to an over six-year low of 5 per cent.

“I get from this meeting today is that consumption is happening. Demand will get back and motivate our economy to move at a faster rate. In the coming half-year, things will have to look-up and pep-up every other sector, even if there are one or two sectors in which there may be some stress,” she said.

Advertising

The finance minister also said that private banks would join the government’s bank outreach programme in 400 districts for potential lending. The first round of bank outreach programme in 250 districts would run from October 3-7, she said.

“Many of the micro-finance institutions and micro-finance units which have come here are in deep country. They said that in those areas there is still demand and they are extending loans. All of them clearly voiced a positive growth which is a good encouraging story,” she said.

On the slump in the automobile sector, the finance minister said the slowdown in commercial vehicle sales was cyclical and it would recover over time. On the passenger vehicle segment, Sitharaman said it was driven by “sentiments” and would improve in the near future.

Sitharaman sounded optimistic about the service sector, saying it was showing a very high appetite for credit. “There is an immense possibility to reach out to them provided, of course, there are some simpler tweaking that we can do using their salaries and cash they earn also as a part can be used for their credit assessment,” she said.

On the ongoing PMC Bank crisis, Sitharaman said, “RBI is handling it. Let there a comprehensive picture emerge, post that the govt will have to see what best can be done so that there is some assurance given to people who are affected.”