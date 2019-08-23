Sitharaman presser LIVE updates: FM expected to announce stimulus measures amid economic slowdownhttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/economy/nirmala-sitharaman-press-conference-economy-slowdown-live-updates-5931038/
Sitharaman presser LIVE updates: FM expected to announce stimulus measures amid economic slowdown
Although it is yet to be confirmed on what the press conference will be about, reports say that the Finance Minister might announce steps to revive the economic growth.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday will hold a press briefing at 5:00 pm at the National Media Centre in Delhi amid poor liquidity situation in the financial sector and weak private investment in the economy.
The Niti Aayog’s Vice-Chairman’s comment has given fresh ammunition to the opposition to target the Narendra Modi-led central government, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that “India’s economy is in a deep mess”.
As Sitharaman took charge of the Finance Ministry on May 31, GDP data released a few hours ago on the same day showed the growth rate for January-March 2019 had slipped to 5.8 per cent as compared to 8.1 per cent in the corresponding period last year.
This data had put India behind China after almost two years as it was the lowest growth rate in 20 quarters.
Live Blog
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to hold press conference amid liquidity crisis. Follow for LIVE updates
Niti Aayog Vice Chairman rings alarm bell, calls for 'unprecedented' steps
Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar Thursday said that the government needed to take stringent steps to come out of the "unprecedented situation." He also pointed out the lack of trust in the market and said that it is not just about the trust between the government and the private sector, but "within the private sector as nobody wants to lend to anybody else." Read more
At 5.8 per cent, lowest growth in 20 quarters as Sitharaman took charge
As Nirmala Sitharaman took charge of the Finance Ministry on May 31, GDP data released hours ago before her taking over showed that the country's GDP growth rate for January-March 2019 had slipped to 5.8 per cent as compared to 8.1 per cent in the corresponding months last year. However, the rate was lower than this at 5.3 per cent in the last quarter of UPA II or January-March 2013-14. Read more
"This is an unprecedented issue for the government of India. For the last 70 years, we have not faced this kind of a liquidity situation. (The) entire financial sector is up in a churn and nobody is trusting anybody else… You may have to take steps that are out of the ordinary… I think the government must do whatever it can to take away some of the apprehensions of the private sector," Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar had said at the Hero Mindmine Summit.
The think tank also stated that the prevailing economic slowdown is due to the distrust amongst the private sector where the credit situation is stagnant.
Amid the crisis, the opposition also pointed out that because of the centre's poor economic policies, the rupee has become "the worst-performing currency" in Asia. "Rupee is the worst-performing currency in Asia - that is the legacy of BJP's economic policies," Congress' official handle wrote on Twitter.
On the other hand, for the full year 2018-19, it was estimated that the economy had slowed down to 6.8 per cent, lower than the original estimate of 7 per cent and 7.2 per cent recorded in 2017-18.
During the last financial year, growth rates sequentially dropped from 8 per cent in Q1 to 7 per cent in Q2 to 6.6 per cent in Q3 and 5.8 per cent in Q4. This reflected in other leading indicators such as automobile sales, factory output and core sector growth.
Niti Aayog Vice Chairman rings alarm bell, calls for 'unprecedented' steps
Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar Thursday said that the government needed to take stringent steps to come out of the "unprecedented situation." He also pointed out the lack of trust in the market and said that it is not just about the trust between the government and the private sector, but "within the private sector as nobody wants to lend to anybody else." Read more
At 5.8 per cent, lowest growth in 20 quarters as Sitharaman took charge
As Nirmala Sitharaman took charge of the Finance Ministry on May 31, GDP data released hours ago before her taking over showed that the country's GDP growth rate for January-March 2019 had slipped to 5.8 per cent as compared to 8.1 per cent in the corresponding months last year. However, the rate was lower than this at 5.3 per cent in the last quarter of UPA II or January-March 2013-14. Read more