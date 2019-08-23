Sitharaman presser LIVE updates: FM expected to announce stimulus measures amid economic slowdown

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday will hold a press briefing at 5:00 pm at the National Media Centre in Delhi amid poor liquidity situation in the financial sector and weak private investment in the economy.

Although it is yet to be confirmed on what the press conference will be about, reports say that the Finance Minister might announce steps to revive the economic growth. On Thursday, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar had said that since the government is faced with an “unprecedented issue”, it needs to take up steps which are “out of the ordinary.”

The Niti Aayog’s Vice-Chairman’s comment has given fresh ammunition to the opposition to target the Narendra Modi-led central government, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that “India’s economy is in a deep mess”.

As Sitharaman took charge of the Finance Ministry on May 31, GDP data released a few hours ago on the same day showed the growth rate for January-March 2019 had slipped to 5.8 per cent as compared to 8.1 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

This data had put India behind China after almost two years as it was the lowest growth rate in 20 quarters.