No GST on these food items when sold loose, clarifies FM Sitharaman

Updated: July 19, 2022 4:54:31 pm
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday gave a list of food items that are exempted from GST, provided they are sold loose and not pre-packed or pre-labeled.
These include items such as pulses/daal, wheat, rye, oats, maize, rice, aata/flour, suji/rawa, besan, puffed rice and curd/lassi.
It must also be noted that items specified below in the list, when sold loose, and not pre-packed or pre-labeled, will not attract any GST. (10/14) pic.twitter.com/NM69RbU13I
— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) July 19, 2022
The minister in a series of tweets clarified the new rates on GST which came into effect on Monday. The move comes after Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Tuesday amidst opposition protests over GST rates and price rise.
Sitharaman defended the imposition of 5 per cent GST on food articles in her tweets and said that the decision was unanimous by the GST Council and all states were present in GST Council meeting when this issue was presented by the Group of Ministers on Rate Rationalisation on June 28, 2022.
She said that this isn’t the first time that such food articles are being taxed. “States were collecting significant revenue from foodgrain in the pre-GST regime. Punjab alone collected more Rs 2,000 cr on food grain by way of purchase tax. UP collected Rs 700 cr.”
Explaining the GST, she said that when GST was rolled out, a GST rate of 5 per cent was made applicable on branded cereals, pulses, flour. Later this was amended to tax only such items which were sold under registered brand or brand on which enforceable right was not foregone by supplier.
However, she said that soon there was rampant misuse of this provision by reputed manufacturers and brand owners and gradually GST revenue from these items fell significantly.
“This was RESENTED by suppliers and industry associations who were paying taxes on branded goods. They wrote to the Govt to impose GST uniformly on all packaged commodities to stop such misuse. This rampant evasion in tax was also observed by States,” Sitharaman said in a tweet.
The minister wrote that the Fitment Committee which consisted of officers from Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana and Gujarat had also examined this issue over several meetings and made its recommendations for changing the modalities to curb misuse.
“It is in this context that the GST Council in its 47th meeting took the decision. With effect from July 18, 2022, only the modalities of imposition of GST on these goods was changed with no change in coverage of GST except 2-3 items,” she said.
Subscriber Only Stories
“It has been prescribed that GST on these goods shall apply when supplied in “pre-packaged and labelled” commodities attracting the provisions of Legal Metrology Act,” the minister said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Dhankhar-Alva battle and Revdi culture war to Hamid Ansari row
Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle EastPremium
Latest News
Gujarat: Ukai dam releases 1.88 lakh cusec water after increased inflow from upper catchment areas
No GST on these food items when sold loose, clarifies FM Sitharaman
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – RCTs
The Gray Man actor Rege-Jean Page on his character: ‘He pretty much sends Ryan Gosling-Chris Evans to kick off each other’
Fahadh Faasil says ‘scope for Pushpa 3’: ‘Sukumar earlier wanted to make a web series on red sandalwood smuggling’
The health risks of extreme heat
Faisal Shaikh says he did not let success change him: ‘I can still go back and be that salesman in Bandra again’
The secret to an elephant’s trunk is skin deep
She had to borrow mother’s stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear
Pune: PMC claims to have completed 90% road repair works but commuters continue to complain about potholed stretches
Explained: A major India-Africa conclave is taking place in New Delhi — why is it important?
‘Naked Crepe’ and ‘Dunked Rice Cakes’: Indian restaurant’s quirky names for dosa and idli in the US leaves foodies bad taste in mouth