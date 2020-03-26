India lockdown: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces food subsidy for 80 crore poor

Foods packet being distributed by Kachhi Visha Oswal Jain Seva, Kurla with support of local corporater Captain Malik for Police, BMC and Hospital staff in Mumbai. (Express photos by Prashant Nadkar) Foods packet being distributed by Kachhi Visha Oswal Jain Seva, Kurla with support of local corporater Captain Malik for Police, BMC and Hospital staff in Mumbai. (Express photos by Prashant Nadkar)

In a major relief to the underprivileged during the 21-day nationwide lockdown, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Thursday announced a special food subsidy covering 80 crore people for the next three months. Sitharaman announced the package on the second day of the lockdown imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Addressing the media, Sitharaman said the subsidies will be rolled out under the Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana scheme, where 80 crore poor or two-third of the population will get 5 kg rice or wheat free for the next three months over and above the 5 kg they already get, plus 1 kg of preferred pulse. Click here to read the top announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The finance minister also announced a Rs 1.7 lakh package for the poor who need immediate help like migrant workers and urban and rural poor. “A package is ready for the poor who need immediate help like migrant workers and urban and rural poor. No one will go hungry. The package is worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore,” she said.

Sitharaman said the government will transfer Rs 500 per month directly into the accounts of 20 crore women Jan Dhan Account holders for the next three months. She also announced the increase in MNREGA wage to Rs 202 a day from Rs 182 to benefit 5 crore families.

Ujjwala beneficiaries will also get free cooking gas (LPG) cylinders in next three months, which will benefit 8.3 crore BPL families, she said.

The ration card holders can take the food grains and pulses from the Public Distribution System (PDS) in two installments, she added. “This measure will ensure no gareeb (poor) remains hungry,” Sitharaman said.

According to official data, the government has total 58.49 million tonnes of food grains in the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns so far. Out of which, rice is 30.97 million tonnes and wheat 27.52 million tonne, PTI reported.

The announcement for special package comes after the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country shot up to 649 with 13 deaths.

