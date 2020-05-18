The Rs 20-lakh crore package announced by FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the five tranches of the package. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the five tranches of the package. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

March 26, 2020

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana

Size of the package:

Rs 1.7 lakh crore, or 0.85% of GDP

* Front-loading of PM Kisan funds: Rs 17,380 crore

* Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Cess Fund: Rs 31,000 crore

* District Mineral Foundation Funds: Rs 35,925 crore

Additional fiscal cost: Rs 85,695 crore (0.43% of GDP)

March 27, 2020

Liquidity injection by Reserve Bank of India

Size : Rs 3.74 lakh cr (1.8% of GDP)

* Targeted Long-Term Repo Operations (TLTRO): Rs 1,00,000 crore

* CRR cut by 100 basis points to 3%: Rs 1,37,000 crore

* Accommodation under Marginal Standing Facility hiked from 2% of SLR to 3%: Rs 1,37,000 crore

Fiscal cost: 0

April 17, 2020

Liquidity injection by the RBI

Size: 0.5% of GDP

* TLTRO 2.0: Rs 50,000 crore

* Refinance of Sidbi, Nabard and NHB: Rs 50,000 crore

Fiscal cost: 0

April 27, 2020

Special Liquidity Facility for MFs: Rs 50,000 crore

Size: 0.25% of GDP

Fiscal cost to Central Govt: 0

May 12, 2020

PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 20 lakh crore AtmaNirbhar package, says size is 10% of GDP, including announcements made by RBI and FM earlier

May 13, 2020

Tranche 1 of AtmaNirbhar package:

Size: Rs 5.94 lakh crore (2.97% of GDP)

* Collateral free automatic loans to MSMEs, 100% credit guarantee cover to banks, NBFCs: Rs 3 lakh crore

* Subordinate debt to stressed MSMEs: Rs 20,000 crore

* Equity infusion for MSMEs: Rs 50,000 crore

* EPF support for 3 months: Rs 2,500 crore

* EPF contribution reduced for 3 months: Rs 6,750 crore

* Liquidity scheme for NBFCs/ HFCs/ MFIs: Rs 30,000 crore

* Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme 2.0 for NBFCs, first 20% loss borne by govt: Rs 45,000 crore

* Liquidity injection by REC and PFC: Rs 90,000 crore

* 25% reduction in TDS/TCS rate: Rs 50,000 crore

Fiscal Cost: Rs 25,500 crore (0.13% of GDP)

May 14, 2020

Tranche 2:

Size: Rs 3.10 lakh crore (1.55% of GDP)

* Free food grain supply to migrants for 2 mths: Rs 3,500 crore

* Interest subvention of 2% for prompt-payees of Mudra-Shishu loans: Rs 1,500 crore

* Special liquidity scheme to provide ` 10,000 working capital to 50 lakh street vendors: Rs 5,000 crore

* Credit-linked subsidy scheme for middle income families (Rs 6-18 lakh a year)

* Additional emergency working capital funding for farmers through Nabard: Rs 30,000 crore

* Concessional credit to 2.5 crore farmers through Kisan Credit Cards: Rs 2 lakh crore

Fiscal cost: Rs 5,000 crore (0.025% of GDP)

May 15, 2020

Tranche 3:

Size: Rs 1.5 lakh crore (0.75% of GDP)

* Financing facility for agri infra projects: Rs 1,00,000 crore

* Scheme for formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises: Rs 10,000 crore

* Funding for fishermen: `20,000 crore

* Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund to be set up: Rs 15,000 crore

Policy reforms:

* Essential Commodities Act to be amended to “deregulate” agricultural foodstuffs and allow clamping of stock limits on these only under “very exceptional circumstances”

* Formulation of a central law that will not bind farmers to sell crop only to licensed traders in the APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) mandis

Fiscal cost: Rs 30,000 crore (0.15% of GDP)

May 16, 2020

Tranche 4:

Size: Rs 8,100 crore (0.04% of GDP)

* Defence FDI hiked to 74% from 49%

* Viability gap funding (VGP) for social infrastructure

Fiscal cost: Rs 8,100 crore VGP (0.04% of GDP)

May 17, 2020

Tranche 5:

* New policy for public sector enterprises, strategic sectors to be notified in which there will be at least one, but not more than four, PSEs in addition to private players

* Limit of state borrowings increased to 5% from 3% of GSDP

* MGNREGA gets additional Rs 40,000 crore

Fiscal cost: Rs 40,000 crore (0.2% of GDP)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd