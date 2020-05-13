Nirmala Sitharaman announces collateral-free loans for MSMEs worth Rs 3 lakh crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo)

In a bid to provide support to the struggling micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced collateral-free automatic loan worth Rs 3 lakh crore.

Addressing a press conference, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, Sitharaman said that these collateral-free loans come with four-year tenor and no repayment (moratorium) for a period of 12 months. The minister said this will help 45 lakh MSME units across the country in resuming business activity and safeguarding jobs.

This apart, the finance minister said that a Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt will be provided for the stressed MSMEs. This she said would benefit around two lakh such businesses.

Sitharaman said that various businesses and MSMEs have badly been hit due to COVID-19 and they need additional funding to meet the operational liabilities built up, buy raw materials and restart businesses.

The minister also said that a fund of funds for the MSME sector is created, which will be infusing Rs 50,000 crore equity in those MSMEs having growth potentials.

Separately, Sitharaman said that the definition of MSMEs has been revised by the government to allow those units having investment up to Rs 1 crore to be termed as micro units in place of Rs 25 lakh now.

More to follow

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd