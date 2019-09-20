Nirmala Sitharaman announces cut in corporate tax: All you need to know

Amid an economic slowdown, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday announced a slew of measures to encourage manufacturing and boost investment and development. Battling a six-year low economic growth and a 45-year high unemployment rate, the Centre slashed corporate tax rates for companies by almost 10 per cent to 25.17 per cent to bring them at par with Asian rivals such as China and South Korea.

Besides this, the government also announced rollback back of higher surcharge on capital gains on the sale of equity announced in Budget for individuals, HUFs, Association of Persons (trusts).

Here is everything you need to know:

– Corporate tax rate to be 22 per cent without exemptions.

– No Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) applicable on such companies.

– Effective corporate tax rate after surcharge and cess to be 25.17 percent.

– To attract investment in manufacturing, local companies incorporated after October 2019 and till March 2023, will pay tax at 15 percent.

– That effective tax for new companies shall be 17.01 percent, including cess and surcharge. Companies enjoying tax holidays would be able to avail concessional rates post the exemption period.

– Will give MAT relief for those opting to continue paying surcharge and cess. MAT has been reduced to 15 percent from 18.5 percent for companies who continue to avail exemptions and incentives.

– To stabilise flow of funds into the market the enhanced surcharge announced in Budget 2019 will not apply on capital gains arising on sale of any security, including derivatives by foreign portfolio investors (FPI).

– For listed companies which made announcement for public buyback before July 2019 it is provided that tax on buyback on shares of such companies will not be charged.

– Total revenue foregone by undertaking these measures is Rs 1.45 lakh crore per year.