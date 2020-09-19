New pension fund managers by December: PFRDA chief

Currently, there are 8 pension fund managers for the NPS — SBI Pension, UTI Retirement Solutions, LIC Pension, ICICI Prudential, HDFC Pension, Birla Sun Life Pension Scheme and Kotak Pension Fund. (Representational)

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is working on a new cost structure for pension fund managers and intermediaries of National Pension System (NPS) and Request for Proposal (RFP) to appoint new Pension Fund Managers (PFMs).

Supratim Bandyopadhyay, Chairman, PFRDA, said it was doing a cost-benefit analysis and some changes in the cost structure for pension fund managers and other intermediaries. “By December, we will see the RFPs out and everybody is welcome. There will be some entry barriers to bring serious players,” he said at the CII Insurance and Pensions Summit.

Currently, there are 8 pension fund managers for the NPS — SBI Pension, UTI Retirement Solutions, LIC Pension, ICICI Prudential, HDFC Pension, Birla Sun Life Pension Scheme and Kotak Pension Fund. NPS has a corpus of close to Rs 5 lakh crore.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.