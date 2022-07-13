New India Assurance General Manager get additional CMD charge

The government has given Madhulika Bhaskar, General Manager, New India Assurance (NIA), the additional power of the Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of the company for a period of three months or till a regular appointment to the post is done, with immediate effect.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Department of Financial Services for entrusting financial and administrative powers and functions of the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD), New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) on additional charge basis, for a period of three months,” said a Directorate of Personnel and Training order on Tuesday.

While Bhaskar was shifted from GIC Re to NIA in March to be an acting CMD of the company, she was not given the necessary power to function as the CMD of the company.

Currently, the government cannot make a regular appointment to the post of CMD of any PSU general insurance company as the ‘Inderjeet Singh vs Indian Government’ case is pending in the Delhi High Court, challenging the power of Banks Board Bureau (BBB) to select any CMD. On Monday, the Delhi HC had adjourned the case to September 8.