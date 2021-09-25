Net direct tax mop-up rises 74% so far this fiscal

Gross direct tax collections have risen 47 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6.45 lakh crore during April 1-September 22 this year with net direct tax collections growing 74.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5.7 lakh crore, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Friday. Advance tax mop-up also registered a 56.4 per cent growth to Rs 2.53 lakh crore during the same period, indicating a pickup in economic recovery after the impact of the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic last year and a greater compliance by bigger businesses.

Advance tax collection in the July-September quarter of 2021-22 financial year is Rs 1,72,071 crore, up 51.5 per cent over the corresponding period last fiscal.

Net direct tax collections, which are the tax collections after adjusting for refunds, stood at Rs 5,70,568 crore in the current fiscal so far (till September 22). This includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs 3.02 lakh crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT) at Rs 2.67 lakh crore.

“The net collection (as on 22.09.2021) in FY 2021-22 has registered a growth of 27 per cent over FY 2019-20 when the net collection was Rs 4,48,976 crore,” the ministry said. In the 2020-21 financial year, the net collection was over Rs 3.27 lakh crore.

The gross collection was 16.75 per cent higher than Rs 5.53 lakh crore collected in 2019-20 fiscal (April-September 22). Gross corporate income tax mop-up was Rs 3.58 lakh crore and personal income tax collection was over Rs 2.86 lakh crore. Refunds amounting to Rs 75,111 crore have also been issued so far this fiscal year.

“Despite extremely challenging initial months of the fiscal year 2021-22, the Advance Tax collection in the second quarter (1st July, 2021 to 22nd September, 2021) of FY 2021-22 is Rs 1,72,071 crore which shows a growth of 51.50 per cent over the corresponding period in FY 2020-21 when the Advance Tax collection was

Rs 1,13,571 crore,” the ministry said. Compared with FY 2019-20, the advance tax collections have grown 14.62 per cent, it said.

The advance tax collection of Rs 2.53 lakh crore till September consists of Corporation Tax at Rs 1,96,964 crore and Personal Income Tax at Rs 56,389 crore. This amount is expected to increase as further information is awaited from banks, the ministry said.

Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, Partner, Nangia Andersen LLP said businesses, although not unscathed, were better prepared to ride this wave. “The 27 per cent improvement in tax collection from FY 2019-20, when the economy was more stable than it is today, may be more reassuring than the 74.4 per cent improvement from FY 2020-21 when businesses experienced a significant dip.”