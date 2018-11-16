Need to use growth as a tool to pull people out of poverty: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Thursday said high growth is needed to pull people out of poverty and such economic expansion must be inclusive. He said the government has implemented a number of measures to improve financial inclusion and create an insurance and pension net for poor people. An aspirational society cannot wait indefinitely for the benefits of growth to improve the quality of life of the poor, he said.

Advertising

“Economies like ours all over the world need a high rate of growth. We want to use growth as a mechanism to pull the maximum number of people out of poverty, improve upon quality of life but we are conscious of the fact that dangers of development and progress benefiting a few and leaving many others out of inclusion system are also there,” he said while addressing the 25th World Congress of Savings and Retail Banks.

Therefore, “the penetration effect of growth will certainly take place but it will be a slow process and aspirational society is not willing to wait indefinitely,” he said. Financial inclusion measures, such as those taken by the government, help in making growth inclusive.

India’s annual economic growth surged to a more than two-year high of 8.2 percent in the three months through June, powered by a sharp jump in growth in manufacturing, agriculture, construction sectors and a low base year growth of 5.6 per cent recorded in April-June 2017, according to latest data available with the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Advertising

At its monetary policy review last month, the RBI maintained status quo on the benchmark interest rate — Repo rate — but changed the monetary policy stance to ‘calibrated tightening’ from ‘neutral’. Unveiling the bi-monthly monetary policy, the central bank had warned that volatile and rising oil prices, and tightening of global financial conditions pose substantial risks to the growth and inflation.

Indian economy will expand 7.4 per cent in 2018, but the growth will slow down to 7.3 per cent in the next year as domestic demand tapers on higher borrowing cost due to rising interest rates, Moody’s Investors Service said last Thursday.

Jaitley said the key objective of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) was to bank the unbanked, secure the unsecured, fund the unfunded and service the unserviced areas, he said. Banks opened nearly 330 million accounts under the PMJDY in a few months. Initially, these were zero balance accounts and gradually people started putting

in money, as the banks provided an overdraft facility to attract account holders to use them, he said.

Once these accounts became operational, the government moved towards formalising and digitising the economy. To formalise the economy, the government demonetised high-value currency which compelled people to put all their cash into the banking system, he said. Demonetisation and GST helped in the formalisation of the economy. Speaking at the same conference, Department of Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said the government has launched the second phase of PMJDY with a target of providing bank accounts to all adult individuals and doubling overdraft facility to Rs 10,000. The previous scheme aimed at providing bank accounts to all household.