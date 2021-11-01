Need developed nations to go for net zero carbon emissions faster: Piyush Goyal

Developed countries will have to reach net zero carbon emissions much faster than the rest of the world and possibly aim for net negative emissions to achieve the goal of global net zero emissions, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome.

Goyal, who is the Sherpa for India at the summit, noted that developed countries that had already enjoyed the fruits of low cost energy for years and had not met their commitments on funding and technology transfer to developing and underdeveloped countries to enable a transition to cleaner energy usage.

“… developed countries … will have to go in for net zero (carbon emissions) much faster and possibly even going for net negative, so that they can release policy space and some type of carbon space for the developing countries to pursue their development agenda,” Goyal said on Sunday.

He noted that a potential shift away from coal to nuclear energy for the ‘base-load’ of India’s power requirements would need large amounts of capital to set up nuclear plants and for India to become a member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group to ensure that it has an adequate supply of fuel.

He said the final communique from the G20 acknowledged that developed countries “have not done enough in terms of meeting their commitments, and that they will have to be more forthcoming in providing finance and providing technologies and enablers to make the transition to a clean energy world in the future.”

He said India had pushed the commitment of the developed world to provide $100-billion every year till 2025 to underdeveloped and developing nations to boost the use of clean energy.

The Commerce Minister added that the G20 countries had agreed to optimise the processes and procedures of the WHO for vaccine approval and emergency use authorisation for vaccines.

He also noted that the G20 had agreed that “the recognition of Covid-19 vaccines which are deemed to be safe and efficacious by the WHO will be mutually accepted subject of course to match the law and privacy law that countries may have”.