NCR exporters, Kandla SEZ units involved in GST fraud: DGCI Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad zonal unit of Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGCI) said it has detected multiple units at the Kandla Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Gandhidham fraudulently claiming input tax credit against exports of sin goods.

According to DGCI, a few units in Kandla SEZ, in connivance with about 20 exporter firms based in the National Capital Region (NCR), had conspired wherein low-grade material like scented zarda, tobacco extract, filter khaini etc, were manufactured without payment of tax by few Noida-based units or were procured from the local market at the rate of Rs 150 – 350 per kilogram and were shown to be exported to the SEZ-based units at the rate of Rs 5000 to Rs 9,000 per kilogram.

DGCI has identified more than 25 suppliers from states such as Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, who issued fake invoices of over Rs 1,000 crore, to the NCR-based exporters, without supply of goods, to facilitate refunds.

While the said suppliers are either non-existent or are being indirectly controlled by the exporters themselves, according to the intelligence unit, subsequently, refund of accumulated income tax credit, in excess of Rs 400 crore have been claimed by the said exporters from the GST authorities of the concerned jurisdiction.